Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after a car chase, involving police, through the streets of South Yorkshire - with a police aircraft overhead.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was arrested after a car was followed by South Yorkshire Police after the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for officers who suspected it was fitted with cloned registration plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers became suspicious of the vehicle on Warren Vale, in Rotherham, at 9.10pm on Wednesday (May 7)

The car eventually came to a stop on Green Lane, Rotherham.

Police have made an arrest after a car pursuit through Rotherham | SYP

A 20-year-old man spotted nearby by officers in a National Police Air Service was arrested.

SYP said in a statement: “The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and without a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has since been released on police bail while an investigation continues.

“Using the road network to commit crime will not be tolerated. Those involved in criminality are more likely to take greater risks on our roads and pose a risk to innocent people; we will stop them in their tracks and put them before the courts for their actions.”