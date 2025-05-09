Green Lane: Arrest in Rotherham after police chase across town with air support
The man was arrested after a car was followed by South Yorkshire Police after the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for officers who suspected it was fitted with cloned registration plates.
Officers became suspicious of the vehicle on Warren Vale, in Rotherham, at 9.10pm on Wednesday (May 7)
The car eventually came to a stop on Green Lane, Rotherham.
A 20-year-old man spotted nearby by officers in a National Police Air Service was arrested.
SYP said in a statement: “The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and without a licence.
“He has since been released on police bail while an investigation continues.
“Using the road network to commit crime will not be tolerated. Those involved in criminality are more likely to take greater risks on our roads and pose a risk to innocent people; we will stop them in their tracks and put them before the courts for their actions.”
