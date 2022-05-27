A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force were called at around 9.40pm yesterday (Thursday, May 26) following report that a person had been stabbed in the leg following a disturbance on Gray Avenue in the Swallownest area of Rotherham.

The spokesperson added: “Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and the boy, aged 17, was transported to hospital. The boy received non-life changing or life threatening injuries during the incident.

“No arrests have yet been made.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist police with the investigation is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1092 of May 26.