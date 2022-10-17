Police said the driver had also struck an electricity box on Granville Road, in the Norfolk Park area of the city yesterday, Sunday, October 16, and broadband services in the area have reportedly been disrupted following the crash. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers had been called at 10.14pm and it was reported that the driver of a blue BMW 3 Series had collided with a wall and electric box, before crashing into two parked vehicles and flipping the car onto its roof.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested for driving over the prescribed limit, and remains in police custody,” they added. Police said the road had been closed while the damaged vehicles were recovered and the electrics were made safe. Any witnesses have been asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 1018 of October 16.

How long will phone and broadband be down for after crash on Granville Road, Sheffield?

A spokesperson for Openreach, which maintains phone and broadband networks around the UK, said: “Customers in and around Granville Road may be experiencing a loss of phone and/or broadband due to our network in the area being severely damaged in a road traffic accident. The damage is so extensive that power to the cabinet has had to be switched off and the cabinet - and connections within - need to be completely rebuilt.

“We’re working to secure permission for temporary traffic lights as quickly as possible so that our engineers can work safely as they begin the repair work. They will complete repairs as quickly as possible but its too early to say at this stage how long it will take. Anyone experiencing problems should contact their service provider to report a fault.”

