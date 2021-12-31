An estimated £120,000 of damage and lost revenue has been done to the course at Grange Park Golf Club off Upper Wortley Road, in Rotherham, by unknown offenders.

Photos have been shared by the SYP Off Road team of ripped-up greens and tyre tracks carved into the fairways.

It comes after the Concorde Golf Course in Sheffield was similarly vandalised in October by off-road vehicles tearing through the course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grange Golf Course in Rotherham will be out of action "for months" after it was torn up by quad bikes and motorbikes in the last few days.

South Yorkshire Police is now asking the public to mind “who had been bragging about this” and to contact them with any information.

A police spokesperson said: “It appears a quad and a motorbike have mindlessly ripped up greens and fairways… for fun. This will now be out of action for months to repair.

"Who has been bragging about this? Get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact SYP on 101.

The vandalism to the greens and fairway has caused an estimated £120,000 of damage in repairs and lost revenue, South Yorkshire Police has said.