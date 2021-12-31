Grange Park Golf Club course in Rotherham ripped up by quad bike and motorbike riders
A South Yorkshire golf course will be out of action ‘for months’ after it was ripped up by quad and motorbike by vandals.
An estimated £120,000 of damage and lost revenue has been done to the course at Grange Park Golf Club off Upper Wortley Road, in Rotherham, by unknown offenders.
Photos have been shared by the SYP Off Road team of ripped-up greens and tyre tracks carved into the fairways.
It comes after the Concorde Golf Course in Sheffield was similarly vandalised in October by off-road vehicles tearing through the course.
South Yorkshire Police is now asking the public to mind “who had been bragging about this” and to contact them with any information.
A police spokesperson said: “It appears a quad and a motorbike have mindlessly ripped up greens and fairways… for fun. This will now be out of action for months to repair.
"Who has been bragging about this? Get in touch.”
Anyone with information can contact SYP on 101.