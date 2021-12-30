Roads closed as person is taken to hospital following crash on Hanover Way near Sheffield city centre

Roads near Hanover Way in Sheffield are closed following a traffic collision this afternoon (December 30).

One person has been taken to hospital.

Police have said the road is likely to remain closed for a few hours.

Police have closed roads near Hanover Way in Sheffield following a traffic collision with one person taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Hanover Way, Sheffield is currently closed from its roundabout with Ecclesall Road / Moore Street and above Broomspring Lane up towards Glossop Road following a reported road traffic collision at 4.26 pm.

"The road is likely to remain closed for a few hours yet. One person has been taken to hospital.”