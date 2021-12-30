Roads closed as person is taken to hospital following crash on Hanover Way near Sheffield city centre

A number of roads in Sheffield have been closed and one person has been taken to hospital following a crash.

By Kian Rains
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 6:29 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 6:40 pm

Roads near Hanover Way in Sheffield are closed following a traffic collision this afternoon (December 30).

One person has been taken to hospital.

Police have said the road is likely to remain closed for a few hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have closed roads near Hanover Way in Sheffield following a traffic collision with one person taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Hanover Way, Sheffield is currently closed from its roundabout with Ecclesall Road / Moore Street and above Broomspring Lane up towards Glossop Road following a reported road traffic collision at 4.26 pm.

"The road is likely to remain closed for a few hours yet. One person has been taken to hospital.”

More information as it comes.

Read More

Read More
Serious crash causes delays on A1(M) as Sheffield Wednesday fans travel to Sunde...