Roads closed as person is taken to hospital following crash on Hanover Way near Sheffield city centre
A number of roads in Sheffield have been closed and one person has been taken to hospital following a crash.
Roads near Hanover Way in Sheffield are closed following a traffic collision this afternoon (December 30).
One person has been taken to hospital.
Police have said the road is likely to remain closed for a few hours.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Hanover Way, Sheffield is currently closed from its roundabout with Ecclesall Road / Moore Street and above Broomspring Lane up towards Glossop Road following a reported road traffic collision at 4.26 pm.
"The road is likely to remain closed for a few hours yet. One person has been taken to hospital.”
More information as it comes.