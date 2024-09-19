Gold theft worth “thousands” sparks police appeal to identify two men said to have Rotherham links
Police in Nottinghamshire shared the image of the pair, who they believe have links to Rotherham.
Gold bracelets worth thousands of pounds were stolen from a shop in West Gate, Nottingham, at around 1.20pm on September 9, it is reported.
Mansfield District Police believe the men in the image have “vital information” about the incident.
PCSO James Mackenzie said: “This theft has had a significant impact on a local business and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry in order to track down the people responsible.
“As part of our investigation we would like to identify these two men, who we believe have vital information about this incident.”
South Yorkshire Police has shared the image in an appeal on Facebook.
The post reads: “Can you help our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police with this appeal?
“They believe the two men pictured have links to the Rotherham area.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield District Police via 101, quoting incident 305 of September 9, 2024.