Emergency services started to arrive on Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, at around 8am.

Residents in tower blocks on the city estate were alerted to their presence by the sound of sirens blaring.

One concerned man has shared video footage to show the number of emergency service vehicles at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, this morning

Both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for more details.