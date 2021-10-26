Sheffield property: apartment on popular estate due to be sold for £35k
A three bedroom apartment in a popular Sheffield estate is to be auctioned with a guide price starting at £35,000.
The apartment is on Spring Close View, Glesdless Valley, and is described as an exciting opportunity by Auction House South Yorkshire.
The brochure says the apartment has superb views across Sheffield and is a stone’s throw from the city centre. The auction is on November 11 and viewings will start after November 2. You must pre-register to bid.
For more details call 0114 223 0777 or visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/111097