The warning comes as a South Yorkshire GP reports being visited by a teenage victim of illegal 'virginity testing'.

Girls as young as six are at risk of 'virginity testing,' South Yorkshire Police has warned as a GP in the county reported being visited by a teenage victim of the illegal practice.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force received a report from a local GP, who had been visited by a teenage victim of 'virginity testing,' a practice which was made illegal in 2022.

"The GP was asked for a virginity test so it could be ‘proved’ to the victim’s boyfriend that she was still a virgin," the force said.

"The South Yorkshire victim is being supported and an investigation is underway."

"Women and girls aged 13 to 30 are most at risk of virginity testing and hymenoplasty, also known as hymen repair, but it is known to affect girls as young as six," the SYP spokesperson added.

The force described virginity testing and hymenoplasty as being 'forms of brutal violence against women and girls,' which are rarely a standalone incident and are often linked to other offences that seek to harm and limit the freedoms of women and girls, such as forced marriage and honour-based abuse.

Virginity tests are carried out illegally to ‘prove’ that a woman or girl is a virgin. In the UK, virginity testing has been known to be used to show that a girl is a virgin by identifying the presence of the hymen for religious or cultural practices. Hymenoplasty is the practice of creating an artificial layer of tissue to imitate the hymen. The illegal practices can cause serious long-term physical and mental trauma to victims.

Suzanne Jackson, the South Yorkshire Police lead for honour based abuse, forced marriage and female genital mutilation, said: "Virginity testing and hymenoplasty are dangerous, unacceptable, and illegal practices used to subject women and girls to cruel and coercive violence. These medieval practices have no place in society. No woman or girl should be pressured to prove their virginity as an indicator of their self-worth to anyone, including family members.

"The police will continue to raise awareness, protect girls and women who are at risk or subjected to such barbaric abuses, and bring perpetrators to justice. I would like to encourage anyone who is concerned that they or someone they know are at risk of abuse from virginity testing or hymenoplasty, to report to the police and seek help. We will listen and help you."

Since 2022, under the Health and Care Act 2022, it is a criminal offence to carry out, offer or aid and abet virginity testing and hymenoplasty in the UK. This includes accompanying a woman or girl to a test or a UK national to carry out virginity testing outside of the UK. The offence carries a maximum term of five years in prison.

The World Health Organisation and United Nations recognises the intrusive practices as a violation of human rights.

Support is available for victims, and anyone who has information about this happening is urged to report it. Natasha Rattu, Executive Director of Karma Nirvana, a charity supporting victims of honour based abuse and forced marriage, said: "Virginity testing and hymenoplasty reflect patriarchal control over women's bodies, perpetuating harmful stereotypes and violating human rights. Beyond the immediate physical risks like infection and surgical complications, these procedures inflict profound psychological harm, leading to anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Recognised as forms of violence against women and girls, they are deeply embedded in the cycle of 'honour-based abuse'. These practices sustain cycles of violence and discrimination against women, emphasising the pressing need for societal change to ensure adequate safeguarding and protection for all women and girls."

Report to the police online or via 101 and in an emergency always call 999. If you are scared to report in either of these ways, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anyone affected can access support and advice from charities and specialist organisations:

Karma Nirvana – a national charity specialising in help and support for victims of FGM, honour-based abuse, forced marriage, on 0800 5999 247. Ashiana – 0114 255 5740 Childline – 0800 1111