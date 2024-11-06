Girl, 14, left with facial injuries after allegedly being glassed by woman at Sheffield Centertainment

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 09:34 BST
Police investigating an incident in which a 14-year-old girl was allegedly glassed at Centertainment are looking to trace the woman pictured because they believe she may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The incident took place at Hollywood Bowl at Centertainment on Broughton Lane, Attercliffe, Sheffield, at around 10.50pm on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Most Popular

Police have today (Wednesday, November 6, 2024) released this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have today (Wednesday, November 6, 2024) released this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged glassing, following which a 14-year-old girl has been left with facial injuriesplaceholder image
Police have today (Wednesday, November 6, 2024) released this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged glassing, following which a 14-year-old girl has been left with facial injuries | Submit

A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 14-year-old girl was involved in an altercation at Hollywood Bowl, Broughton Lane, Sheffield.

“It is alleged a woman hit the girl with a wine bottle causing facial injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are now releasing a CCTV image of a woman we would like to speak as we believe she may be able to help with our investigation.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The woman is described as in her early 20s and of medium build. She has black hair.

“Do you recognise this woman?”

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

You can access South Yorkshire Police’s online portal.

Quote investigation number 14/182880/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:Hollywood BowlSouth Yorkshire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice