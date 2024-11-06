Girl, 14, left with facial injuries after allegedly being glassed by woman at Sheffield Centertainment
The incident took place at Hollywood Bowl at Centertainment on Broughton Lane, Attercliffe, Sheffield, at around 10.50pm on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
Police have today (Wednesday, November 6, 2024) released this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged assault.
A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 14-year-old girl was involved in an altercation at Hollywood Bowl, Broughton Lane, Sheffield.
“It is alleged a woman hit the girl with a wine bottle causing facial injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are now releasing a CCTV image of a woman we would like to speak as we believe she may be able to help with our investigation.
“The woman is described as in her early 20s and of medium build. She has black hair.
“Do you recognise this woman?”
You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.
You can access South Yorkshire Police’s online portal.
Quote investigation number 14/182880/24 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.