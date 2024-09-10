A burglar who attempted to steal a number of guns from a firearms store has been jailed.

On March 17, an intruder alarm was activated at a local business. Within two minutes of the alarm being sounded, a police officer was on the scene and found Gavin Smedley with three firearms.

Gavin Smedley has been jailed for attempting to steal a number of guns from a firearms store in Doncaster | SYP

When confronted by the officer, the 37-year-old dropped the weapons and was arrested.

In a police interview, Smedley claimed he had been walking through the car park of the store when he saw the guns on the ground, and he picked them up.

However, the hole which had been the cut in the premises’ roof, as well as a wood saw which was recovered near to the scene, suggested otherwise.

Smedley pleaded guilty to one charge of burglary and three counts of possessing a firearm without a certificate

On Thursday, September 5 at Sheffield Crown Court, Smedley, of Old Hexthorpe, was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison.

Arresting officer PC Luke O’Donnell said: “We know the terror and pain gun crime causes within our local communities.

“The damage Smedley could have caused if he had been successful in stealing these guns cannot be understated.

“The use and illegal possession of these weapons is something we won’t tolerate here in South Yorkshire, and we are committed to targeting individuals linked to firearms offences.“

Anyone concerned or worried about gun crime or the use of firearms in their area should call 101.