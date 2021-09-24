Sheffield High Street murder: Inquest into death of Mohamed Issa Koroma opens
The inquest into the death of a man fatally stabbed in broad daylight on High Street in Sheffield city centre last Friday was opened today.
Assistant coroner Tankya Rawden opened and adjourned the inquest into the death of 24-year-old Mohamed Issa Koroma until the Corwn Court proceedings against James Patrick Lee, 31, who is charged with Mr Koroma’s murder, have concluded.
Mrs Rawden said that once Lee’s trial has concluded, a decision will be made to determine whether an inquest is necessary.
The inquest opening heard that Mr Koroma, of London Road, was found injured on High Street last Friday afternoon.
He was taken to the Northern General Hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. His body was identified by his pastor.
Speaking to Mr Koroma’s family in attendance at the inquest, Mrs Rawden said: “I am so sorry for what is happening in your lives right now.
“I can’t imagine what you, and Mohamed’s family and friends are going through and I am so sorry that we are all here having this moment.”
Police were called to the scene of the stabbing at around 4.30pm on Friday, September 17.
Despite the efforts of members of the public, police officers and paramedics, Mr Koroma, a food bank volunteer born in Sierra Leone, was pronounced dead at around 5.15pm.
James Patrick Lee, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, was arrested that day. He appeared before city magistrates and at Sheffield Crown Court this week and a provisional trial date has been set for March next year.
A close friend of Mr Koroma, who asked to remain anonymous, described him as a “shining light’.
They said: “He had so much ambition and so many goals he wanted to accomplish in life.
“He was a very happy soul. Even though things were going on in his life, he always pushed them to one side and focused on making other people happy.
“He never wanted to argue. He was always the peacemaker who wanted to sort out problems for everyone.
“He was a shining light who brightened up everyone else's lives.
“I can't believe he's gone. Everyone's in shock and he's missed by so many people, who have a lot of questions that they want the answers to.”