A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries at around 8am.

An area of Wilcox Road remains sealed off, next to the junction with Fox Hill Road, as crime scene investigation officers carry out examination work.

Crime scene investigation officers at Fox Hill Road, Sheffield today, after a suspected stabbing

Two crime scene investigation vans, and three marked police cars were parked along Fox Hill Road, with a police van marking another police line of blue tape on Wilcox Road earlier.

An officer stood guard next to the cordon, stopping people approaching. Officers could be seen going in and out of the scene of crime investigation vans, and taking photographs of the scene.

Residents told The Star that they had seen the Yorkshire Ambulance land early this morning at around 8am.

One resident living near the scene said: “The air ambulance landed on a patch of grass over the road, but it took off again without them putting anyone in. A conventional ambulance was also there, and I saw them closing the doors after they’d put someone in.

“I woke up and heard the air ambulance land. When I went outside, the police said it was a crime scene. We asked what had happened and they said a stabbing, but they thought he would be all right.”

She said there had been a pile of clothes on the ground earlier.

Several small yellow markers had been placed on the ground by the scene of crime officers inside cordon, which was inside a line of blue and white police tape.

Residents said it was the second time that police had been called to the same stretch of Fox Hill Road in just a few weeks.

Officers had previously attended after a man had been seen on the roof of a nearby house, they said.

One resident making her way along Fox Hill Road on the opposite side of the street said she was concerned to hear about what had happened.