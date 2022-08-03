Officers were deployed to the Fox Hill Road area of the city at around 9pm last night, neigbours claim.

No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police about the nature of the incident under investigation other than a murder probe has been launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers have sealed off part of the Fox Hill estate in Sheffield

The force is expected to issue a statement soon.

A house on Fox Hill Road is taped off and there is a lot of police activity around the property this morning.

There are a number of police vehicles at the scene.

The street is also sealed off and under police guard, with neighbours saying they have to sign in and out of the cordon if they want to leave their homes.