Officers were deployed to the Fox Hill Road area of the city at around 9pm last night, neigbours claim.
Read More
No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police about the nature of the incident under investigation other than a murder probe has been launched.
The force is expected to issue a statement soon.
MORE:Sheffield crime 2022: Seven murders, six stabbings, four shootings, two sex assaults and one rape
A house on Fox Hill Road is taped off and there is a lot of police activity around the property this morning.
There are a number of police vehicles at the scene.
The street is also sealed off and under police guard, with neighbours saying they have to sign in and out of the cordon if they want to leave their homes.
More to follow.