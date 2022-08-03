Fox Hill Sheffield: House sealed off and street under police guard as officers launch murder probe

A house is sealed off by the police this morning as part of a murder investigation launched last night.

By Claire Lewis and Alastair UIke
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 8:25 am

Officers were deployed to the Fox Hill Road area of the city at around 9pm last night, neigbours claim.

Read More

Read More
All the E-fits issued by South Yorkshire Police so far this year for crimes such...

No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police about the nature of the incident under investigation other than a murder probe has been launched.

Police officers have sealed off part of the Fox Hill estate in Sheffield

The force is expected to issue a statement soon.

MORE:Sheffield crime 2022: Seven murders, six stabbings, four shootings, two sex assaults and one rape

A house on Fox Hill Road is taped off and there is a lot of police activity around the property this morning.

There are a number of police vehicles at the scene.

MORE: Teenage killers: Teens behind bars for murders and shocking attacks in Sheffield

The street is also sealed off and under police guard, with neighbours saying they have to sign in and out of the cordon if they want to leave their homes.

More to follow.