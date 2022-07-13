South Yorkshire Police has issued a number of E-fits in 2022 so far as part of appeals for information over a range of serious incidents.

They include cases of sexual assault, indecent exposure and unprovoked assault.

If you have any information or could help identify the men pictured below, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number attached to each case below.

Information can also be passed on using SYP’s online portal, which includes a chat option.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1. Police E-fits issued in 2022 Here are a number of E-fits issued by South Yorkshire Police in 2022 as part of appeals for information about serious crimes.

2. Alleged serious assault On June 9, a 60-year-old man was reportedly strangled from behind by the individual pictured using a chain as he was walking down Chequer Road, Doncaster. Do you recognise him?

3. Alleged sexual assault in Phoenix Park This is the face of a man who police believe carried out a sexual assault on a teenage girl, at Phoenix Park, Thurnscoe, at around 6pm on June 22. The police incident number is 821 of June 22.

4. Alleged flasher in Sharrow A police search is under way for a flasher who exposed himself to a passing woman on Wolseley Road, Sharrow, on May 8. Incident number 276 of May 8.