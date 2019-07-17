Four men charged over police chase on Sheffield estate
Four men have been charged following a police chase on a Sheffield estate.
They appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday accused of a number of offences following a police pursuit through the Manor estate.
South Yorkshire Police said arrests were made on Sunday afternoon, after officers started following a Ford Fiesta which failed to stop upon request.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The car had to be stopped by officers deliberately crashing into the vehicle when it was driven the wrong way along Prince of Wales Road.
Bradley Jenkins, aged 25, of Parson Cross, Sheffield, has been charged with attempted theft, aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped, possession of a bladed article in public place, dangerous driving, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a driver’s licence. READ MORE: Dad of abducted Sheffield boy taken to Iran sends callous texts to ex warning she will never see son againConnor Hadi, 24, of Toll Bar Avenue, Doncaster, has been charged with attempted theft, aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped and possession of a bladed article in public place.Michael Daly, 47, of Darnall, Sheffield, has been charged with attempted theft, aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped and possession of a bladed article in public place.Neil Hopkinson, 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted theft, aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped and possession of a bladed article in public place.All four suspects have been remanded in custody.