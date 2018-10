Four drivers escaped without injury following a multi-vehilce crash on the M1 motorway.

Police said four cars – an Audi A6, Suzuki Vitara, Ford Fusion and Peugeot 106 – were involved in a crash on the northbound carriageway between junction 36 for Barnsley and junction 37 for Dodworth at around 7.40am on Monday.

The scene of the accident on the M1. Picture: Highways England.

LIVE – Traffic chaos as accidents lead to long delays on M1 and M18 motorways

No-one was injured in the incident and all lanes have now reopened.