`

LIVE – Traffic chaos as accidents lead to long delays on M1 and M18 motorways

Motorists are facing a lengthy commute this morning with accidents causing delays.

The M18 motorway is closed northbound between junctions 1 and 2 and a serious crash on the M1 is causing delays near Barnsley.

The scene on the M18. Picture: Highways England.

The scene on the M18. Picture: Highways England.