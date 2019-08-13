Four arrested and cash and drugs seized as police carry out day of action on Sheffield estate

Officers and PCSOs from the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out high-visibility patrols across the Manor area on Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police said it held the day of action following concerns by people living on the estate.

Police officers are briefed ahead of a day of action in the Manor area

Sgt Tom Hollands, who led the operation, said: “Today was intended to build on the work my officers carry out on a daily basis, responding to and tackling issues raised by the community.

“In the Manor area, we know that there are some concerns around drug supply, anti-social behaviour and speeding, so they’re the things we’ve focused on.”

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a range of drug-related offences and a substantial amount of Class B drugs and cash were seized following a raid in the Scotia Drive area.

He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Three people were also arrested for a range of offences, including possession of a bladed article, shoplifting and immigration offences.

Sgt Hollands said: “Today has also been about engagement, with PCSOs manning pop-in police stations at various locations and discussing concerns about anti-social behaviour in the Duke Street area. We know that residents want to see us more, so days like this are important for building relationships and letting people know we are here for them.

“I’m grateful to our Roads Policing Group for supporting us; they’ve been carrying out traffic patrols throughout the estate and stopped over 40 vehicles on Donnington Road and Harborough Avenue; four vehicles were seized for having no insurance.”

A stolen motorbike was also recovered on Vulcan Fields as part of work carried out by Sheffield Council’s parking services and South Yorkshire Police’s off road bike team.

Sgt Hollands said: “It’s been a really positive day for us; we’ve spoken to lots of people and had some great conversations about further work that we need to look at.