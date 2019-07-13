Four arrested after police stop ‘rubber duck yellow’ stolen car
Four suspected burglars have been arrested after the police stopped the stolen ‘rubber duck yellow’ Skoda Fabia they were travelling in.
The alleged thieves were stopped on Ledger Way in Doncaster on Thursday night after police recognised the distinctive car as stolen, despite its false plates.
The four men inside were arrested on suspicion of burglary and the vehicle was recovered.
A spokesperson for the SYP Operation Support Unit said: “Criminals aren’t always the brightest bunch. The four in this yellow Skoda Fabia thought that the best way to stay under the radar was to drive around in motoring equivalent of a high-vis coat.
“While a little attention might be nice for some, it’s probably not that sought after if the car you are in was stolen in a burglary not very far away.
“Even when you put false plates on your ill-gotten gains, we’re fairly sure Skoda didn’t sell huge numbers of rubber duck yellow Fabias so you are going to stand out. Especially to police officers who love a bit of luminous yellow.”