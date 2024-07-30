Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the scene near Attercliffe, Sheffield, this morning as firefighters battled a blaze in a recycling works

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene, and West Yorkshire fire fighters have also been involved in the response in support.

Our video shows firefighters and the smoke rising from the blaze..

Firefighters taking water from the Don this morning | National World

Firefighters could be seen this morning taking water from the River Don through a large pipe, to use in the efforts to put the fire out, which understood to be on a site of the recycling company Biffa.

The pipe went through the gate of a nearby glass recycling plant, Silbeco, which is understood to be doing what it can to assist.

Smoke could be seen rising into the sky, and was blowing onto Effingham Street, on the other site of the River Don.

South Yorkshire Fire service said in a statement: “The waste recycling fire on Warren Street, Sheffield is now under control.

“Two fire crews remain at the scene damping down and are expected to stay there for most of the day.

“We were called at 3am this morning to a large amount of household waste on fire at an industrial premises on Warren Street, Sheffield. “

They earlier had five fire engines and one aerial ladder platform.

They earlier warned people to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.