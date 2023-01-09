Police have released video footage after a burglar struck in one of Sheffield’s best known shopping areas.

The short film shows a man who officers say they want to speak to, after an incident at The Forum, on Devonshire Street, where a man got into a staff area and took bank cards – which were then used.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating a reported burglary at a Sheffield city centre business last month have released video footage of an individual they are keen to identify.

Bank cards and cash

“At approximately 8pm on Sunday, December 4, a member of staff working at The Forum on Devonshire Street reported that bank cards and money had been taken from her coat, which was in the staff room. It is thought that a member of the public committed the burglary. It is understood that the stolen bank cards were then used in a number of transactions.”

Police say they believe the person in the video footage could ‘hold vital information’ and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

You can contact officers on the police online portal or by calling 101 quoting crime number 14/214952/22. You can access live chat or the police online portal by clicking here.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

