Drinkers having a good time inside the Forum.

30 years of the Forum in Sheffield: Can you spot yourself in these retro pictures?

A series of summer events are being held to celebrate 30 years of a popular pub that was conceived as Sheffield’s answer to a 'café bar you would find in Barcelona or Berlin'.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 2:57 pm

The Forum Kitchen + Bar in Devonshire Street first opened it’s doors on April 16 1992 as Forum Café Bar, Shops, and Boutiques.

The venue has become a landmark over the last three decades visited by hundreds of revellers every week.

Now plans have been revealed for a series of events this summer to mark 30 years in business.

True North Brew Co. is now celebrating ‘30 Years of Us’ with a collection of events, limited edition produce, and a few surprises along the way.

Dubbed ‘The Summer of Love Tour’ is a five-month long celebration in which nine of True North venues are hosting free outdoor events in their beer gardens.

From April 16 to August 20, participating venues include Forum Kitchen + Bar, The Crown & Anchor, The Horse & Jockey, Riverside Kelham, The Waggon & Horses, The Punch Bowl, The Broadfield and The Blue Stoops.

With this in mind, we have pulled together these pictures of people having a good time at the venue down the years. Recognise anyone you know?

1. At the bar

Customers getting served at the bar.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Serving at the bar

Customers wait to be served at the bar.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Roman theme

The Forum used to have somewhat of a Roman theme.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Looking down Division Street

Division Street.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
SheffieldBerlinBarcelona
Next Page
Page 1 of 2