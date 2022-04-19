The Forum Kitchen + Bar in Devonshire Street first opened it’s doors on April 16 1992 as Forum Café Bar, Shops, and Boutiques.

The venue has become a landmark over the last three decades visited by hundreds of revellers every week.

Now plans have been revealed for a series of events this summer to mark 30 years in business.

True North Brew Co. is now celebrating ‘30 Years of Us’ with a collection of events, limited edition produce, and a few surprises along the way.

Dubbed ‘The Summer of Love Tour’ is a five-month long celebration in which nine of True North venues are hosting free outdoor events in their beer gardens.

From April 16 to August 20, participating venues include Forum Kitchen + Bar, The Crown & Anchor, The Horse & Jockey, Riverside Kelham, The Waggon & Horses, The Punch Bowl, The Broadfield and The Blue Stoops.

With this in mind, we have pulled together these pictures of people having a good time at the venue down the years. Recognise anyone you know?

