Hugh Galashan was sentenced yesterday (November 25) at Bradford Crown Court after being previously found guilty of 13 counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence.

The court heard how Galashan, 62, had arranged online between April 26 and May 19 this year to travel to Sheffield with the intention of raping two young children, who, unknown to him, did not exist.

When he travelled to Sheffield on May 19, he was arrested by officers from Bradford District’s Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT).

During his trial, Galashan, of Fallowfield Gardens in Bradford, tried to convince the jury that he had not intended to sexually abuse the children, and his intention was to have sex with the mother, whom he believed he was speaking to in his online interactions.

The jury were not persuaded by his argument and he was convicted unanimously on all counts.

PC Adam Flaxington, the officer in the case, said: “This was a particularly distressing case where Galashan brought with him sweets as gifts for the children as well as sexual items to facilitate the abuse of two children, the youngest of which he believed was only four months old.

“The extensive and strong collaboration between officers from our Online Investigation Team and the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU), ensured Galashan was brought to justice.”

Detective Inspector Marie Bulmer, from YHROCU, said: “This forms part of our continued priority to protect children from sexual exploitation from those who seek to do them harm. Law Enforcement operates across the internet, and we will relentlessly seek to bring to justice individuals who use the web to facilitate the abuse of children.

“Reports of child sexual abuse should be made to your local police force via 101. All reports will be followed up, no matter when they occurred.

“Victims can talk in confidence to experienced Investigators and we can also help them access a range of other support services.”