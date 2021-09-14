Former Sheffield United player Steve Jagielka’s death was drug-related, coroner rules

Steve, a former Sheffield United midfielder and brother of Blades legend Phil, died at the age of 43 on March 15.

He used to play for Sheffield United alongside his younger brother under manager Neil Warnock in the 2003/04 season.

The 43-year-old, who was preparing to move house, was found dead after a cousin called at his home in Rodington Heath, Shropshire, a hearing at Shrewsbury’s Shirehall was told.

Steve Jagielka pictured in 2006 when he played for Accrington Stanley.

The Sale-born midfielder, who made more than 170 appearances for Shrewsbury Town between 1997 and 2003, had been working as a fitter in the Manchester area before his death and had been packing up items at his property, Shropshire Coroner John Ellery heard.

Statements read to the inquest said post-mortem examinations had shown that Mr Jagielka, who had no significant past medical history, died from aspiration pneumonia caused by methadone toxicity.

Mr Ellery also heard that there had been reports of possible cocaine use in the days prior to the ex-footballer’s death – with samples showing high levels of methadone and “moderate” levels of cocaine.

Police were called to Mr Jagielka’s house by a neighbour, after the former sportsman’s cousin alerted them to what had happened, the inquest was told.

An investigation found no suspicious circumstances at the property, where the electricity had “run out” and “it was clear that the house was in the process of being packed up”.

In a statement at the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Jagielka’s ex-wife, Jo Fallows, said: “Steve had a lasting impact on many people’s lives.

“This is how we would like him to be remembered – a fun-loving and charming character. He will be missed by his three children, myself and all his family and friends. RIP Steve.”

Reaching his conclusion after the short hearing, Mr Ellery said: “The medical cause of death is given as aspirational pneumonia due to methadone toxicity.

“There is no suggestion that Steve’s death was deliberate and I record that his death was drug-related.”

Speaking after the hearing, Miss Fallows said of her ex-husband: “Wherever he went, everybody knew him.”

Football had been a passion and “all he had ever known” for Mr Jagielka, who went on to work locally for Caterpillar and had his own plumbing business, Miss Fallows said.

“I think the PFA (Professional Footballers Association) should help them a little bit more,” she added.

After playing for Shrewsbury, Jagielka – the older brother of former England and Everton defender Phil – went on to help Accrington Stanley gain promotion to the Football League.

Apart from his spells at Sheffield United, he had also played for AFC Telford United.

In a statement issued shortly after his death, the club said: “Sheffield United is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player Steve Jagielka – brother of current defender Phil – at the age of 43.