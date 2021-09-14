Inquest to resume into death of ex-Sheffield United player and brother of Phil Jagielka
An inquest is to resume today into the death of former Sheffield United player Steve Jagielka.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 8:39 am
Steve, a former Sheffield United midfielder and brother of Blades legend Phil, died at the age of 43 in March.
He used to play for Sheffield United alongside his younger brother under manager Neil Warnock in the 2003/04 season.
Steve was pronounced dead at his home in Shropshire after police attended the address, having received a report that a man had been found unresponsive.