Inquest to resume into death of ex-Sheffield United player and brother of Phil Jagielka

An inquest is to resume today into the death of former Sheffield United player Steve Jagielka.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 8:39 am

Steve, a former Sheffield United midfielder and brother of Blades legend Phil, died at the age of 43 in March.

He used to play for Sheffield United alongside his younger brother under manager Neil Warnock in the 2003/04 season.

Steve was pronounced dead at his home in Shropshire after police attended the address, having received a report that a man had been found unresponsive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Steve Jagielka used to play for Sheffield United and is the brother of Phil Jagielka

LATEST: Inquest opens into death of former Sheffield United midfielder and brother of Phil Jagielka

Read More

Read More
Former Sheffield United midfielder and brother of Phil Jagielka dies aged 43