Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 4 how Dean Holloway, aged 60, formerly of Balmoral Road, Woodhouse, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and to two counts of attempted rape against a child aged under 16.

The complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was a young teenager at the time of the offences in the 1990s, according to prosecuting barrister Nicola Quinney.

Ian Goldsack, defending, said: “These incidents of wrong-doing were very short-lived and secondly they occurred in a very short window of time.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, heard how a former Sheffield man who admitted two counts of indecent assault and two counts of attempted rape concerning a girl aged under 16 has been sentenced to four years of custody.

The attempted rapes were attempts, according to Mr Goldsack, because Holloway was not physically aroused and he told the police that had been the case because he knew what he was doing was wrong.

Mr Goldsack added: “This is not a man who is in any way proud of what he did many, many years ago as a much younger man.

"He has lived with it in all the intervening time and he has always known this one day would come.”

Holloway was described by Mr Goldsack as a hard-working man who has never troubled police or the courts before and he has been the subject of a number of supportive testimonials including from family.

Judge Peter Kelson QC acknowledged Holloway has expressed remorse and his references show he is regarded as an honest and beloved family member.

He also recognised Holloway’s early guilty pleas ensured the complainant was spared from enduring a trial.