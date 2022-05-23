Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 23 how Mark Thackray, aged 33, of Cadman Street, in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, was found by police in a parked car outside Our Lady and St Joseph’s Primary School, on Fitzwilliam Street, in Wath-upon-Dearne, after officers had received a report of suspicious activity.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said the police received information in connection with premises at Our Lady and St Joseph’s Primary School where there had been some suspicious activity.

Mr Coxon added: “They saw, parked outside the school, a motor vehicle and in that vehicle was this defendant. He was spoken to and he appeared under the influence of drink but he convinced police he had not been drink-driving.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a former serviceman was caught with a knife and two knuckle-dusters in his car by police in South Yorkshire.

"They noticed on the passenger seat two knuckle-dusters and they were recovered and he was arrested.

"A further search of the vehicle revealed from the passenger footwell there was a knife and that was recovered.”

Thackray, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to having a bladed article and two knuckle-dusters in a public place after the incident on August 30, 2020.

Dale Harris, defending, said Thackray used to be in the Armed Forces but was medically discharged and he continues to suffer with his health and takes medication and also self-medicates.

Judge David Dixon told Thackray: “It seems from what I have read about you, you served your country and during the course of your service you were the victim of an unfortunate accident.

“And as a result of what happened you were forcibly blown to the ground and received injuries to your back which at times leaves you incapacitated and it is getting worse.”

Judge Dixon recognised Thackray needs medication but he pointed out that the defendant’s use of alcohol to deal with his pain poses potential problems.

But he accepted there was no information suggesting Thackray was going to use the weapons he had in his car or that he had been involved in any other crime.