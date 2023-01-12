The offender pleaded guilty to an offence of fly-tipping at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday November 18.
Officers presented evidence of two males tipping a considerable amount of domestic waste from a silver Ford S Max into a layby just after 5pm on February 3 2022 in Munsbrough.
The vehicle used was identified and then seized on Wednesday February 23.
In an interview, the offender denied he was the individual involved in the incident and that he purchased the vehicle on February 22 from two males who removed waste from his property in Clifton.
Officers contacted the previous owner of the vehicle to request any information regarding the purchase date of the vehicle and the buyer. Information received showed that the vehicle was purchased by the offender, before the offences were committed.
The offender later admitted to depositing the waste.
Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “Rotherham Council is committed to providing a cleaner environment and we will continue to prosecute anyone who illegally disposes of waste.”
Sam Barstow, Rotherham Council’s assistant director for community safety and street scene, said: “This is another successful outcome and we will continue to work hard to bring offenders to justice as fly tipping is unacceptable in any circumstances.”