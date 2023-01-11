Council to buy burnt-out nightclub on Corporation Street to transform into apartments and shops

Rotherham Council is set to use a compulsory purchase order to buy a burnt-out former nightclub.

The buildings at 3-7 Corporation Street have been “continuously unused and derelict” following fire damage in 2007, and RMBC hopes to redevelop the site into a , mixed-use development, comprising of apartments with commercial space on the ground floor.

A report to cabinet states that the “poor appearance of the site detracts from the appearance and vitality of the town”.

Councillor Denise Lelliott Rotherham’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “These burnt-out buildings are situated in a prominent position in Rotherham town centre with the poor appearance of the site detracting from the appearance and vitality of the town, and this is having significant negative impact on the surrounding area.

