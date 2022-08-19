Flockton Park Sheffield: Police tell result of crime scene investigators' search of Sheffield park
Crime Scene Investigators searching a Sheffield park for evidence of proceeds of crime have come away empty handed.
Flockton Park, off Beaver Hill Road, was taped off and guarded by police officers yesterday (August 18) causing concern for residents.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed investigators were searching for ‘proceeds of crime’, which typically relates to money or ill-gotten gains from offending.
Now, the force has confirmed their search teams found nothing in their sweep and have left the scene.
Most Popular
-
1
Flockton Park Sheffield: Park taped off by police as officers carry out search
-
2
These are the most annoying things you can say to somebody from Sheffield - don't mention John Lewis
-
3
Car salesman must pay out over £13,000 after he sold a dangerous vehicle to a Sheffield customer
-
4
Are there Doncaster Sheffield Airport queues today? Advice on parking, fast track, airport hotels, lounges
-
5
Sheffield tram late: These Sheffield trams will only run hourly today and Saturday due to Network Rail strike
The wider investigation is ongoing.