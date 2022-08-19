News you can trust since 1887
Flockton Park Sheffield: Police tell result of crime scene investigators' search of Sheffield park

Crime Scene Investigators searching a Sheffield park for evidence of proceeds of crime have come away empty handed.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 19th August 2022, 1:18 pm
Flockton Park, off Beaver Hill Road, was taped off and guarded by police officers yesterday (August 18) causing concern for residents.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed investigators were searching for ‘proceeds of crime’, which typically relates to money or ill-gotten gains from offending.

Now, the force has confirmed their search teams found nothing in their sweep and have left the scene.

Police were searching Flockton Park in Sheffield in connection to an on-going proceeds of crime investigation (pic: Google)

The wider investigation is ongoing.

