Five arrests made after lorry is rammed into Sheffield home and set on fire in 'ongoing feud'

A skip lorry was deliberately reversed into a property in Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, and set alight on Monday at 7.30pm.

Fortunately the blaze did not spread to the property and the occupant of the house, a woman, was uninjured.

A house is left seriously damaged after being hit by a lorry on Shirehall Road, Sheffield, October 22 2019.See SWNS story SWLEarson - Police hunt driver of giant skip lorry which was deliberately driven into Sheffield house before being set alight in a targeted attack.

Those inside the lorry are then believed to have fled the scene in another vehicle which was involved in a collision on Beck Road shortly after.

This happened just several months after another property was damaged in nearby Beck Road when a vehicle crashed into it.

It also comes after a car smashed through a cafe on a row of shops in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, at about 1am on Sunday, October 13.

The raiders then set the vehicle on fire, causing flames to spread throughout the cafe and a flat above before fleeing the scene.

In a statement, police did not refer to the incidents specifically by name but added detectives are working on a theory that a series of ‘targeted attacks’ in this part of the city could be ‘related to an ongoing feud.’

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested this afternoon on suspicion of arson and theft in relation to the attack in Shirehall Road.

In addition, four men have also been arrested as part of what police described as ‘targeted activity to disrupt suspected criminality in the Shiregreen and Parson Cross areas’.

The men, aged between 21 and 41-years-old, are being questioned on suspicion of a range of offences, including being concerned in drug supply, theft and affray.

They remain in custody this evening.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson said: “We are currently reviewing a number of incidents that have happened in recent weeks and one hypothesis we are considering is that this is a series of targeted attacks related to an ongoing feud.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on these investigations and there are lines of enquiry that we are following, but I would urge any member of the public who may have information to please contact us.

“Given when and where these incidents happened, we believe there could have been a number of witnesses and we are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dash cam footage, which shows the circumstances leading up to the incidents or the immediate aftermath.

“Any intelligence passed onto police will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

He added: “We understand and wholly appreciate that people who live and work close to where the incidents have happened may have some concerns.

“I want to offer reassurance to the communities of Shiregreen and Parson Cross that the activity today is one part of our concerted efforts to tackle criminality in your area.”