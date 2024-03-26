Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager in in hospital tonight with multiple stab wounds after a knife attack in Sheffield.

Police have cordoned off Hucklow Road in Firth Park, Sheffield, after a 16-year-old was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds.

A large area of the Firth Park area centring around Hucklow Road was cordoned off by South Yorkshire Police today (March 26) at around 5.11pm following reports of a stabbing.

A video shared online shows one end of the closure began close to the Harry Harpham Community Centre and the junction for the Hucklow Drive private residency area, with many school children milling around.

The force has now confirmed a 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with multiple suspected stab wounds.

A scene remains in place while officers conduct their work.

It is not known if anyone has been arrested over the incident or how many people South Yorkshire Police could be searching for.