Officers investigating Sunday’s attack in Firth Park described the incident as ‘horrid’, after the pensioner was assaulted by a man who then attempted to sexually assault her too.
South Yorkshire Police today provided an update on the investigation, saying of the suspect: “He is still in custody.”
Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Welsh, leading the investigation, said yesterday: “This was a horrid attack on an elderly woman who was simply in a park and detectives have been following up a number of lines of enquiry ever since we were called. I understand this is an alarming incident to our communities and although we have made an arrest, we’re still asking for anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to come forward as it may assist with our on-going investigation.”
Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.