Police are warning motorists in a Sheffield neighbourhood that action is being taken against those who park illegally and inconsiderately.

Photos have been posted online by South Yorkshire Police to illustrate the kind of parking being witnessed in Firth Park, including motorists blocking designated crossing points.

In a Facebook, post, the force said: “Whilst we understand the need to use the local shops, restaurants and facilities within Firth Park it’s important that everybody parks considerately and legally to allow other road users and pedestrians to use the local area as well.

“We are working with parking services to educate road users and conduct enforcement where appropriate.

“Over the past month your local neighbourhood policing team have issued over 30 traffic offence reports to drivers parking illegally, that is in addition to those issued by Parking Services.

“Think before you park.”

Residents have also voiced their concerns about parking in Firth Park

Sahdea Iram said: “Parking Services do not have the means or the resources to maintain and manage the current issues we have with parking in Firth Park. I only know this, as I reported this a while back and this was the reply I received from the council.