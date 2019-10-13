Blaze at Sheffield cafe and flats was ram raid, police confirm
Raiders rammed a car into a cafe before setting it alight and fleeing the scene.
A vehicle smashed through the business in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, at about 1am this morning.
After they set the vehicle alight, the flames spread throughout the cafe and to some flats above.
Residents were forced to evacuate their homes while fireifghters spent several hours tackling the blaze.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said officers were called out to reports of a ‘ram raid’.
The force added: “It is believed that offenders drove a vehicle into the building to gain entry before the vehicle was set alight.
“It is not yet known if anything was stolen. No one was injured.
“Our officers attended the scene alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue. An investigation has been launched to find those responsible.”
Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene and the road was closed off as fire crews battled the flames for more than three hours.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 59 of 13 October 2019 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.