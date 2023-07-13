Two men have been found guilty over the roles they played in the death of a man who came to Sheffield for a better life.

Ahmend Xhika was an illegal immigrant from Albania who moved to Sheffield for a better life. But tragically, at the age of 22, he was stabbed to death in a city suburb in May 2021.

A knife was plunged into his chest, which pierced his heart, and he was also found to have four additional stab wounds to his neck and body.

South Yorkshire Police said violence flared that night when the two groups arranged to meet following a road traffic collision earlier that day for which Armend was being held responsible.

L- R: Marsid Senia and Mentor Selmani (Photos: SYP)

Yesterday (Wednesday, July 12), after a four-week trial, a jury found Marsid Senia, 25, and Mentor Selmani, 28, guilty of manslaughter. They had deliberated for over 18 hours.

Jurors heard how, at 7.45pm on May 13, 2021, a group of men, now known to have included Senia and Selmani, met Armend and three of his friends on Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale. The ‘meet’ between the two groups was arranged following a road traffic collision earlier that day for which Armend was being blamed.

CCTV footage showed that during the altercation that followed, Armend dropped to the floor before fleeing the scene. His three friends also suffered stab wounds.

Minutes later, Armend could be seen staggering back towards Earl Marshal Road. A friend picked him up in a car and took him to his home address, before rushing him to hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Armend was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ahmend Xhika was killed in a night of violence on the streets of Sheffield (Photo: SYP)

Selmani had been captured on CCTV carrying a knife.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Armend lost his life at the hands of others for damage to a vehicle. He would not have died if those involved in his death were not intent on causing him harm and getting their ‘justice’ for a material possession.

“Knife crime devastates lives. The pain and trauma of losing a loved one to knife crime never goes away and Armend’s family now have to face living without their loved one because of the defendant’s decision to arm themselves with knives.

“Carrying a knife is never the answer and we take a zero-tolerance approach to those carrying weapons across South Yorkshire.

“My thoughts remain with Armend’s family and friends, and I hope that today’s verdict helps to bring some closure to their suffering.”

During an initial trial at the start of the year, Selmani was convicted of Section 18 assault and Section 20 assault. Senia was convicted of Section 18 assault. This relates to assaults on other members of the group that same evening.

Senia, of Burnett Street, Bradford, and Selmani, of no fixed address, have been remanded in custody will appear before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.

