The Security Industry Authority (SIA) confirmed that a total of 54 men and women from Sheffield have had their door supervision licence suspended since 2017.

In a response to a freedom of information request published this month, The SIA said that while they can confirm that those 54 individuals have been suspended in the local authority area of Sheffield, they do not hold information on the areas the people referred to work in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 54 people from Sheffield with door supervision licences have had their licences suspended over the last five years

The SIA, which is the regulator of the UK’s private security industry, also said they do not run a formal complaints scheme in relation to the conduct of businesses or individuals operating in the industry, when asked how many complaints had been made against door staff working in Sheffield over the same period.

Before issuing a door supervision licence, the SIA conducts a number of ‘checks’ on the applicant in order to verify information such as their identity, their previous addresses and criminal record.