Fatjon Oruci murder investigation: Doncaster man becomes 11th person to be arrested in police probe
Detectives investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was killed on New Year’s Day have made an 11th arrest.
Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found unconscious on Doncaster Road, Rotherham, at about 1.20am on January 1 this year. He passed away a short time after.
A post mortem found he died of ‘catastrophic’ injuries as a result of being beaten, and he had also been stabbed.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has just confirmed that a 33-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of murder this morning (Monday, April 11).
"He remains in police custody at this time,” added the spokesperson.
Of the previous 10 arrests made in the investigation, six men remain on police bail while three men have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.
On January 29 this year, a 21-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport. Then, on Tuesday, February 2, a 31-year-old man, also from Rotherham, was detained at the same airport.