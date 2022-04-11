Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found unconscious on Doncaster Road, Rotherham, at about 1.20am on January 1 this year. He passed away a short time after.

A post mortem found he died of ‘catastrophic’ injuries as a result of being beaten, and he had also been stabbed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has just confirmed that a 33-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of murder this morning (Monday, April 11).

"He remains in police custody at this time,” added the spokesperson.

Of the previous 10 arrests made in the investigation, six men remain on police bail while three men have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.