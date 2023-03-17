A man has been arrested over a horror crash in Sheffield which left one woman dead and four other people seriously injured.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and released under investigation pending further enquiries, police this week confirmed, one year on from the collision on Tannery Street in Woodhouse.

Emergency services were called on Sunday, March 13, 2022, to reports of a collision near the junction with Cross Street, involving a black Saab and a black Nissan Qashqai. The front seat passenger of the Qashqai, a 73-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene. The driver of the Qashqai and two back seat passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, as was the Saab driver.

Floral tributes appeared on the railings close to the scene of the tragedy, with a message attached to one bouquet reading: “RIP Nanan Brenda. Love you.”

Flowers at the scene of a crash on Tannery Street in Woodhouse, Sheffield, in which one woman sadly died and four other people, including a nine-year-old girl, were seriously injured. Police revealed this week, one year on from the tragic collision on March 13 last year, that a 30-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. South Yorkshire Police said he had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the crash, or with CCTV or dashcam footage which may help police with their enquiries, was asked to call 101, quoting incident number 555 of March 13, 2022.

