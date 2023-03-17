Fatal crash Woodhouse: Man arrested over Sheffield crash which killed woman and seriously injured four others
A man has been arrested over a horror crash in Sheffield which left one woman dead and four other people seriously injured.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and released under investigation pending further enquiries, police this week confirmed, one year on from the collision on Tannery Street in Woodhouse.
Emergency services were called on Sunday, March 13, 2022, to reports of a collision near the junction with Cross Street, involving a black Saab and a black Nissan Qashqai. The front seat passenger of the Qashqai, a 73-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene. The driver of the Qashqai and two back seat passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, as was the Saab driver.