Police confirmed on Monday that a 73-year-old woman in the front seat of the Qashqai died at the scene, on Tannery Street, Woodhouse, on Sunday, the vehicle was involved in a collision with a black Saab on an overpass, near the junction with Cross Street.

Four other people, including a nine-year-old girl, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers at the scene of fatal car crash at Tannery Street in Woodhouse, Sheffield

Now, tributes have begun to appear on the railings close to the scene of the tragedy, which happened at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Four bunches had been lovingly attached close to one another to the white railings yesterday, which stand atop the concrete barrier which separates the road from a grassy slope in front of a row of homes.

One carried the simple, but moving message: “RIP Nanan Brenda. Love you.”

Further along the railings, another, single bunch of yellow blooms had been left.

Flowers at the scene of fatal car crash at Tannery Street in Woodhouse, Sheffield

Police are now asking witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage that could help with enquiries to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened or have CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 555 of March 13.

Flowers at the scene of fatal car crash at Tannery Street in Woodhouse, Sheffield

Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected] with the enquiry number in the subject line.

Flowers at the scene of fatal car crash at Tannery Street in Woodhouse, Sheffield