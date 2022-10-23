Sheffield, along with many other parts of England and Wales, has been given a yellow weather warning as they brace for flooding, heavy rain, and thunder, which could cause damage to businesses and homes.

A warning on the Met Office ‘s website says: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds." It said there could also be disruptions to travel including road closures and train cancellations.

Met Office Meteorologist Rebecca Hudson said the risk is primarily confined to central and southern England, adding that there may be some "heavier showers" over Sunday night before clearing away on Monday, with some sunny spells possible.

"The heavier band moves through tomorrow morning and then weakens out into the afternoon but then there are some further heavy showers tomorrow night. And then as we go in overnight, things will gradually dry out into Monday morning. There will be some heavier showers overnight on Sunday into Monday, but these will gradually weaken and then Monday will be a lot drier with some sunny spells around as well.”

Met Office issue thunderstorm warnings for Sheffield

According to the Met Office , the thunderstorm warning is in place from 4am on Sunday (October 23) until 5am on Monday (October 24). Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to take place from 5pm today (October 23) but they should clear by 7pm the same day.

A second warning then comes into place for Monday from 4am, expected to lift by 5pm the same day.

What is the Yellow weather warning?

The Met Office says yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations. Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.

Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected. Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower.

It said: “It is important to read the content of yellow warnings to determine which weather situation is being covered by the yellow warning.” For a yellow warning for thunderstorms, the Met Office said the flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is also possible, causing a danger to life with a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Power cuts might also occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Flood warnings for Sheffield