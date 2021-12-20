Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, in August 2018 and died four days later but his killer has never been caught.

Loved ones now face the prospect of a fourth Christmas without justice having been served for Kavan.

The police probe into the murder remains ongoing, but the one man who detectives deem vital to cracking the case continues to evade arrest.

Ahmed Farrah, 32, is believed to hold vital information about the fatal stabbing and has been circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police.

Farrah was captured on CCTV cameras at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.

He returned to hospital the following day but then went to ground.

Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’, was treated for facial injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.

Farrah was seen in Cardiff after he went on the run, but no information on any possible sightings elsewhere has been released.

South Yorkshire Police said the force is ‘continually reviewing Kavan’s death and any new lines of enquiry’.

The force added: “When new information or intelligence is received by the force, resources are allocated accordingly to ensure opportunities to progress the investigation are explored.

Kavan was stabbed in his chest during an altercation near to Langsett Walk on August 14, 2018. He died in hospital four days later.

In April 2021, four men were sentenced for conspiracy to supply drugs on the night Kavan was stabbed to death.

The men were are all said to have played a part in a drug deal which led to an altercation in which Kavan, who had gone to the scene with the defendants, lost his life.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August 14, 2018.