Faces of 10 defiant smiling South Yorkshire criminals who received jail terms

3. 3. Rachel Marshall

Pictured is one-woman crimewave Rachel Marshall, aged 38, of no fixed address, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to three years of custody and disqualified from driving for 12 months upon her release. Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 6 how Rachel Marshall, who has 18 convictions for 50 offences, formerly of Moncriefe Road, at Nether Edge, Sheffield, had set fire to a bin which had spread to a property belonging to an acquaintance. Marshall had also threatened to set fire to another man's house and car, punched him and tried to damage his car tyre. The defendant also took this man's car in another incident and collided with a vehicle which left the other driver with concussion. She pleaded guilty to arson as to being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, was found guilty of threatening to destroy property, attempted criminal damage and assault by beating, and she also admitted failing to surrender, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to stop after a collision and aggravated vehicle taking.

Photo: SYP