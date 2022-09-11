Faces of 10 defiant smiling South Yorkshire criminals who received jail terms

They all received time behind bars for offences ranging from assaults to arson and threatening behaviour.
Below are some of the more serious and dreadful cases to have passed through Sheffield Crown Court recently where some of the victims have been left traumatised.
Offenders have been involved in stabbings, an arson attack, controlling and coercive behaviour as well as threatening behaviour and aggravated vehicle taking.
One knife-wielding thug stabbed four victims on a Sheffield estate during a reign of terror and another convicted murderer had his sentence extended after he attacked an officer at a Young Offender Institution.
But judges have seen fit to punish these offenders appropriately with custodial sentences of varying lengths.
1. 1. Callom Taylor
Callom Taylor, aged 19, pictured, was involved in four separate incidents around Gleadless after he attacked a man with nunchucks, stabbed a man in the street, stabbed a couple in their home and stabbed another man in the chest during a robbery, according to a recent Sheffield Crown Court hearing.
Taylor, of no fixed abode, who pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of possessing an offensive weapon, four counts of wounding with intent and one count of robbery received a 23-year extended sentence, comprising of 18 years of custody and a five-year extended licence period.
Photo: SYP
2. 2. Tony Cain
Pictured is Tony Cain, aged 20 at the time of sentencing, of Emerson Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield, who began a 20-month custodial sentence in March, after he admitted stabbing a man in the bottom during an attack at a Sheffield park.
Sheffield Crown Court heard how Cain admitted wounding following the assault in November, 2019.
The court was told Cain and two other defendants kicked and punched the complainant and he suffered two stab wounds to his right buttock in the attack.
Cain's accomplices pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the basis they were not involved in the stabbing. They received six months of custody suspended for two years with 100 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation requirement.
Photo: SYP
3. 3. Rachel Marshall
Pictured is one-woman crimewave Rachel Marshall, aged 38, of no fixed address, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to three years of custody and disqualified from driving for 12 months upon her release.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 6 how Rachel Marshall, who has 18 convictions for 50 offences, formerly of Moncriefe Road, at Nether Edge, Sheffield, had set fire to a bin which had spread to a property belonging to an acquaintance.
Marshall had also threatened to set fire to another man's house and car, punched him and tried to damage his car tyre.
The defendant also took this man's car in another incident and collided with a vehicle which left the other driver with concussion.
She pleaded guilty to arson as to being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, was found guilty of threatening to destroy property, attempted criminal damage and assault by beating, and she also admitted failing to surrender, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to stop after a collision and aggravated vehicle taking.
Photo: SYP
4. 4. Luke Hodgson
Pictured is Luke Craig Hodgson, aged 24, of Devonshire Drive, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to two years of custody after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and to two counts of sending threatening communications.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 5 how Luke Craig Hodgson, twice grabbed his ex-partner around the throat and months later went on to smash an acquaintance over the head with a bottle after Hodgson believed he had been talking to his former partner.
Hodgson later sent threatening and insulting messages to his ex-partner via Facebook including a threat to “snap her nose” and the defendant also sent threatening messages to the man he had attacked.
Photo: SYP