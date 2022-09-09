Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 6 how Rachel Marshall, aged 38, formerly of Moncriefe Road, at Nether Edge, Sheffield, had set fire to a bin which had spread to other bins and the front door of a property damaging the interior with smoke spreading upstairs.

Prosecuting barrister Graham O’Sullivan said Marshall knew the occupant and he had returned home to find the fire service and police at his property.

Mr O’Sullivan added that the fire had been started from an outside black bin causing damage to the door and interior of the property and it would have spread to adjoining properties if it had not been for the fire service.

Pictured is Rachel Marshall, aged 38, of no fixed address, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to three years of custody and disqualified from driving for 12 months upon her release after she pleaded guilty to arson as to being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, was found guilty of threatening to destroy property, attempted criminal damage and assault by beating, and after she admitted failing to surrender, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to stop after a collision and aggravated vehicle taking.

He said: “The fire service could not say if accelerants were used but the defendant said - in interview – she poured vodka onto the fire but she said that was to put it out.”

Marshall, who phoned the emergency services, also said she had started the fire to keep warm.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, who has 18 convictions for 50 offences, pleaded guilty to causing arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered after the incident in January, 2021.

Marshall was also previously found guilty in her absence of threatening to destroy property, attempting to cause criminal damage and assault by beating after she committed these offences in November, 2021. She also admitted failing to surrender to court.

Mr O’Sullivan said these offences involved Marshall’s on-and-off partner who lived near Crosspool, Sheffield, after she had threatened to set fire to his house and car, punched him and tried to damage his car tyre.

Marshall also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after an accident, and to using a vehicle without insurance after she took responsibility for a collision with another vehicle in December, 2021.

Mr O’Sullivan said Marshall had taken her on-off partner’s Mazda 6 without his permission and collided with a car near Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield, which left the driver of the other vehicle with concussion, whiplash and blurred vision.

Tim Gaubert, defending, said mum-of-three Marshall, who had a traumatic upbringing, presented herself to police after the collision and in relation to the arson, she had also contacted the fire service.

Mr Gaubert added: “It’s perhaps indicative of her chaotic life that relating to the issue of the accelerant she did genuinely throw the vodka onto the fire with the intention of putting it out.

"She is full of regret and shame in relation to what happened with this particular fire and she does acknowledge the seriousness of what she did.”

Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Marshall to three years of custody and disqualified her from driving for 12 months which will be activated upon her release.

Concerning the arson offence, Judge Kelson told Marshall she had been under the influence of something which explained why she had thought the vodka would quell the flames rather than further ignite the blaze.