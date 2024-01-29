News you can trust since 1887
Exeter Drive arrests: gun, ammo and drugs charges after police operation near Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

David Kessen
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT
A man has been arrested and accused of carrying a gun and ammunition after a police operation near Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police say they arrested two men at Exeter Drive, near Broomhall, with the pair brought into custody and later charged with a string of offences, also including alleged possession of knives and class A drugs.

They were arrested by plain-clothed officers during a 'proactive neighbourhood operation', say police.

Picture shows Exeter Drive at the junction with William Street, near Ecclesall Road. Picture: GooglePicture shows Exeter Drive at the junction with William Street, near Ecclesall Road. Picture: Google
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: "Officers from the Broomhall and Walkley local policing teams joined forces to work together on a plain-clothed operation on Wednesday (24 January 24) evening as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action.

"It led to two men being detained in Exeter Drive, with the pair brought into custody and later charged with an array of offences."

A 23 year old man has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing a knife blade in a public place, possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and possession of criminal property.

And a man aged 26 has been charged with seven offences in total, including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of a knife blade in a public place and three counts of possessing criminal property.

Both appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 26 and have been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on February 23 2024.

