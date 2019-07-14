Everything we know so far after woman raped in South Yorkshire park

A man remains in police custody this morning after a woman was raped in a South Yorkshire park.

Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 08:21

The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Saturday following an incident in Cudworth Park, Barnsley.

Cudworth Park, Barnsley. Picture: Google

Here is everything we know so far:

- Police were called to Cudworth Park, Barnsley, at around 1am on Saturday, July 13, following reports that a woman had been raped.

- Specialist police officers are providing support to the victim, a woman in her 30s, and her family.

- A police cordon was in place for most of Saturday as forensic officers carried out enquiries.

- A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.

- Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 61 of July 13.

- Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.