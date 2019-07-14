Everything we know so far after woman raped in South Yorkshire park
A man remains in police custody this morning after a woman was raped in a South Yorkshire park.
The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Saturday following an incident in Cudworth Park, Barnsley.
Here is everything we know so far:
- Police were called to Cudworth Park, Barnsley, at around 1am on Saturday, July 13, following reports that a woman had been raped.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
- Specialist police officers are providing support to the victim, a woman in her 30s, and her family.
- A police cordon was in place for most of Saturday as forensic officers carried out enquiries.
- A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.
- Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 61 of July 13.
- Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.