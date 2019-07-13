Woman raped in South Yorkshire park
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a South Yorkshire park last night.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 18:43
Cudworth Park, Barnsley, has been closed since the incident was reported to police earlier today.
But South Yorkshire Police said a woman was raped in the park on Friday night.
A spokeswoman said a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and remained in custody.
Forensic officers and crime scene investigators have been seen at the scene today.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 61 of July 13.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.