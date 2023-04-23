News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
4 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
6 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
7 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
8 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
9 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Errington Avenue Arbourthorne: Minibus stolen from Sheffield school and then used to break the law

A minibus was stolen from a Sheffield school and used to break the law, police have revealed.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 09:52 BST

Officers say the vehicle, which was marked up in the school’s livery, had been stolen before it was involved in a ‘fail to stop’ incident, sparking an investigation. The school involved has not been named.

The vehicle was later reported as found by officials from Sheffied Council after it was dumped close to a street in Arbourthorne, and was picked up by officers sent to the scene by South Yorkshire Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South East neighbourhood Policing Team said in a statement: “Following a report from the council, PCSOs (police community support officers) attended Errington Avenue, Sheffield, and found this abandoned mini bus behind the flats. Enquiries identified it had been stolen from a school and had been involved in a fail to stop the previous evening. The bus was recovered for forensic examination. Enquires ongoing.”

A Sheffield school minibus was stolen and used to break the law, police have revealed. The picture shows police recovering the vehicle near flats in ArbourthorneA Sheffield school minibus was stolen and used to break the law, police have revealed. The picture shows police recovering the vehicle near flats in Arbourthorne
A Sheffield school minibus was stolen and used to break the law, police have revealed. The picture shows police recovering the vehicle near flats in Arbourthorne