A minibus was stolen from a Sheffield school and used to break the law, police have revealed.

Officers say the vehicle, which was marked up in the school’s livery, had been stolen before it was involved in a ‘fail to stop’ incident, sparking an investigation. The school involved has not been named.

The vehicle was later reported as found by officials from Sheffied Council after it was dumped close to a street in Arbourthorne, and was picked up by officers sent to the scene by South Yorkshire Police.

South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South East neighbourhood Policing Team said in a statement: “Following a report from the council, PCSOs (police community support officers) attended Errington Avenue, Sheffield, and found this abandoned mini bus behind the flats. Enquiries identified it had been stolen from a school and had been involved in a fail to stop the previous evening. The bus was recovered for forensic examination. Enquires ongoing.”