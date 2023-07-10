A flasher is at the centre of a police investigation at one of Sheffield’s most popular parks.

South Yorkshire Police were called out after a woman who was out running saw the man, who appeared to be committing an indecent act, as she made her way through Endcliffe Park, close to its duck pond.

Now officers have released an E-fit picture of a man they want to identify as part of their ongoing investigation into what they described as a report of ‘outraging public decency’.

Officers today said in a statement: “A woman running through Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, around 8.15am on Saturday, June 17 noticed a man near to the duck pond. She contacted police as it is believed he was committing an indecent act.

PIcture: South Yorshire Police

“The man is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, in his late 20s to early 30s, of average build. Officers are now releasing this E-fit image and would like to hear from anyone who may recognise this person.

“If you have information, you can contact us online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 207 of June 18, 2023. Access our online services here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/”.